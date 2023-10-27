Teen Acquaintance Charged in Death of Philadelphia Journalist

A 19-year-old acquaintance of a noted Philadelphia journalist who went from sleeping on the streets to writing columns on social issues for some of the city’s most-read publications.

Robert Edmond Davis, 19, faces murder and related charges in the death of Josh Kruger, 39, who was shot and killed earlier this month at his Philadelphia home. Authorities have said they have video of Davis in the area of Kruger’s home before the shooting, issuing an arrest warrant a few days after the incident.

Authorities said that Davis and Kruger were in a relationship.

Robert Davis, 19, is accused of fatally shooting journalist Josh Kruger. (Philadelphia Police)

Per the Associated Press:

“Kruger was shot seven times at about 1:30 a.m. and collapsed in the street after seeking help, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.”

“The slaying was felt deeply at City Hall and among people involved in the many causes he cared about: addiction, homelessness, HIV and LGBTQ+ advocacy, journalism and bicycling, to name a few.”

Kruger penned columns for publications such as the Philadelphia Weekly, Philadelphia City Paper, Philadelphia Inquirer and others. This after experiencing some time as a homeless person.

Josh Kruger, who was fatally shot earlier this month, became known for his columns on the happenings in Philadelphia. (Facebook/Philly Voice)

“One of the worst parts of being homeless in urban America is feeling invisible. When people don’t recognize your humanity, you begin to question it yourself,” he wrote in a 2015 column for The Philadelphia Citizen, just three years after he himself slept outside a law firm near Rittenhouse Square, per the AP.