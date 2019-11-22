Menu
Woman May Have to Register as Sex Offender After Stepkids See Her Topless Read this Next

Woman May Have to Register as Sex Offender After Stepkids See Her Topless
Advertisement
Jack Jordan Louisiana
Louisiana State Police

The attorney for a Louisiana teenager who told authorities God instructed him to end his life, so he crashed his car into another driver says his client intends to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Advocate reports 18-year-old Jack Jordan was indicted this month on a second-degree murder charge in the fiery, 90 mph (145 kph) crash that killed 51-year-old Stephanie Payne.

Jordan was sent to a state mental hospital in August after he was deemed not competent to assist his attorneys.

The newspaper says he returned to court Thursday for a sanity review, but a prosecutor and his attorney told the judge recent medical reports had not been provided to them. He has another review and an arraignment in January.

Watch: A Trip to Disney Turned Tragic Following Fiery Truck Crash

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like