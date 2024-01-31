Teen Facing Capital Murder Charge in Fatal Shooting of 15-Year-Old

A 16-year-old boy is facing a capital murder charge in the death of a 15-year-old male who was fatally shot near Dallas Lincoln High School in Texas.

Videos by Rare

Police in Dallas said they responded to a report of a shooting about a half-mile from the high school, where they found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the teen as Moises Huerta Gonzalez.

The suspect, whose name was not revealed, was also shot in the incident and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was taken to the hospital and arrested.

Beyond that, the investigation is ongoing.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth spoke to a witness who said she saw the shooting unfold from inside her home.

“Somebody just come out with a white gun, so I thought they were playing because it looked fake, like a movie,” she said.

“When I saw everybody jump the gate and the young dude, he just started screaming. He was like saying, ‘Junior, Junior! My brother, my brother!’ And shoot, that’s when I was like, let me call the police, they for real.

“I couldn’t do nothing but just watch and call the police. I couldn’t even record. I usually film everything and couldn’t even record it, because I could’ve had everything on film. I was just so much in shock because I couldn’t believe it. Like, I ain’t never seen nothing in my 40 years like this.”

Dallas police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting involving two teenagers. (NBCDFW)