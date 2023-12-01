Teen Girl Suing American Airlines After Saying She Found Secret Camera in Bathroom

The family of teenage girl in North Carolina is suing American Airlines, saying that the flight attendant taped an iPhone to an airplane toilet for the purpose of spying on her in the restroom.

The girl is 14-years old. The lawyers for the girl and her family said the airline “knew or should have known the flight attendant was a danger.”

American Airlines recently released a statement on the accusation, saying the flight attendant in question has been “withheld from service” following the allegations.

“We take this matter very seriously and have been fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities,” American said in a prepared statement.

According to NBCDFW 5 News:

“According to the lawsuit, the incident happened on a Sept. 2 flight from Charlotte to Boston.

“The girl said that while she was waiting to use a bathroom in the economy section, where her family was sitting, the flight attendant told her to use one in the first-class cabin. He entered the bathroom first, saying he needed to wash his hands, then emerged a minute later to tell the girl that the seat was broken but not to worry about it.

“The girl said that after she used the toilet, she noticed an iPhone that was mostly hidden by red airline tape reading ‘Remove from service’ — but the camera flash was glowing.

“The girl ‘was shocked and scared,’ according to the lawsuit. ‘It immediately occurred to her that someone had put the phone there to film her using the toilet.’

“She took her own picture of the device.”