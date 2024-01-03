Teen Gunman Charged in Fatal Ohio Interstate Shooting

A teenager has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with a deadly shooting along an interstate outside of Canton, Ohio.

Videos by Rare

Sirvonte Suggs, 18, was arrested last month for an August shooting that killed another driver, identified as Marquise Banks, 23. The incident is believed to have been related to drugs and sources say the FBI is among those investigating.

Video shows a black SUV driven by Marquise Banks heading into oncoming interstate traffic after being shot. Banks died as a result. (ODT via Fox 8 News)

Both Suggs and Banks were driving southbound when the shooting occurred. Banks’ SUV then veered into northbound traffic, colliding with a Mercedes. The woman driving the Mercedes was OK.

Suggs reportedly was riding in a pickup truck, from where he fired the shots.

It is believed Suggs was working as part of a drug-trafficking ring, and that Banks somehow had ties to the ring as well.

According to Fox 8 News:

A summons from the Summit County Court of Common Pleas issued Tuesday lists 6 charges Suggs was indicted on, including murder and aggravated murder. All his charges have a firearm specification. Suggs was booked in the Summit County Jail on December 11.