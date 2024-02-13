Teen Reportedly Targeted Before Being Shot to Death While Working at Church’s Chicken

A teenager is dead after being shot to death while working at a Church’s Chicken in Dallas. His family said the shooter asked for the teen specifically before firing the fatal gunshots, leading the family to believe he was targeted, per NBC 5 News.

Marcos Villanueva, 17, was shot to death at the fast-food restaurant located in the 4600 block of Scyene Road on Saturday. The suspect remains at large as of Tuesday afternoon.

NBC 5 reports:

Police confirmed with NBC 5 that Villanueva was shot inside the restaurant, where he died at the scene. Family members said they were told Villanueva was working in the kitchen when the gunman walked in and asked for him by name before shooting him. They cannot think of who would want to harm him. “He wasn’t really a troublemaker,” said cousin Arroyo Benitez. “We didn’t really hear anything throughout the family bad or of him doing things he shouldn’t be doing, for someone to just take his life like it’s nothing.” Arroyo Benitez said her cousin was a normal teenager who worked and helped his mother with his siblings. “I really hope they find who did it. I hope we get justice for my cousin because I know it would bring my aunt a lot of peace,” she said.

Police have yet to release a description of the suspect or any clues in the tragic case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas Police Detective Reed at 469-597-9332 or [email protected].