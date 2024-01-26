Teen Suspect in Texas Fatal Shootings Arrested in Mexico

The prime suspect in the shooting deaths of two teenagers in northern Texas has been captured in Mexico, authorities said.

Amancio Anton Noriz, 16, is being extradited to Texas in connection with the fatal shooting of Ruben Santibanez-Arzola, 17, and Alen Jesus Chavez, 18. The victims were shot to death in the 2300 block of West Buckingham Road of Garland, Texas, on Jan. 14.

Noriz was located overnight and promptly arrested near Monterrey Nuevo León, Mexico.

Per NBC 5 News:

With the help of Laredo Police and a US Marshals Task Force, Noriz was deported and is being held in the Webb County Juvenile Detention Center. He’s expected to be extradited to North Texas with pending capital murder proceedings. It’s not immediately clear if he’s obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf. Last week, detectives were said to be zeroing in on a video they believed could help them identify a suspect. Police have not said what led them to identify Noriz in the investigation. … Typically the names of juveniles alleged to be involved in crimes or convicted of crimes are withheld, however because of the severity of the offense and because the suspect was at large, the court granted special permission for the juvenile to be publicly identified.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting.

“Anyone with information is asked to notify police by calling 911 or by submitting an anonymous tip to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or at garlandcrimestoppers.org,” NBC 5 News wrote. “A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information shard with Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest.”