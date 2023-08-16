Teenager Arrested for Defrauding Oklahoma Car Dealership Out of $100K

Police in Apache, Oklahoma, arrested a teenager after they say he defrauded a car dealership out of $100,000.

Zachry Brent Bailey, 19, is in custody after Apache police executed a search warrant at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to KFOR, Bailey allegedly visited the dealership in April and wanted to sell an Acura MDX.

Court records show that dealership employees immediately became suspicious because of Bailey’s age and youthful looks. They eventually found only $1,713.23 was owed on the vehicle and agreed to purchase it from Bailey for $48,000. The dealership then cut him a check for $46,272.97.

Zachry Brent Bailey, 19, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for allegedly defrauding an Oklahoma car dealership. (Apache Police Department)

He returned to the same dealership a few weeks later to sell a 2023 Toyota Tundra, and both parties agreed on a price of $66,500, per KFOR. This time, he received a check for $64,256.

But it as discovered later that Bailey made fraudulent transfers on the outstanding balances of each vehicle on the day before selling them, court documents revealed.

During an investigation, Apache Police Officer Ben Lehew learned Bailey was the subject of several news stories that compared him to convicted felon Frank Abagnale Jr., portrayed by actor Leonardo DiCaprio in the film Catch Me If You Can. Authorities in other states wanted to speak with Bailey for allegedly falsely impersonating a physician and obtaining expensive housing, vehicles, jewelry and electronics, Lehew learned.

(KFOR)

Per the New York Post: “In one case, the Apache Police Department said, Texas police alleged Bailey drove an older surplus police vehicle and was in possession of a bulletproof vest, duty belt, ammunition and a ‘ghost gun’ — a gun without a serial number.”

Lehew eventually was able to pinpoint Bailey’s exact location, in Apache, and the teenager was arrested without incident. He is currently in jail on $200,000 bond.