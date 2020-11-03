You can never teach too much about self-defense, cautiousness, and survival when it comes to going out there in the real world. Anything could happen, and there are many people out there who do not have anyone else’s best interests at heart. Phillip Pigott did well in teaching his daughter, a 14-year-old girl, what to do if she ever found herself in a sticky situation. And a sticky situation was exactly what she found herself in.

The unidentified 14-year-old girl was walking home from a local Dollar General Store in Springfield, Louisiana, with her friend, another unidentified 15-year-old girl, when a man in an SUV pulled up. The man, identified as 39-year-old Albert Lavigne, approached the two girls and forced them into his car at gunpoint. However, Pigott’s daughter remembered what her father, a veteran of armed services, had taught her if she ever found herself in this situation.

Pigott told news station WBRZ, “I told her if that ever happens, fight, fight, fight.”

Two Unidentified Girls Force Car Crash to Escape Kidnapper

NEW: Mug shot of kidnapping suspect released after he was booked into jail Monday following scary altercation with two teenagers in Livingston Parish https://t.co/KOYjjGDkqd pic.twitter.com/uYV8wGnWm7 — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) November 2, 2020

She was also taught to not let her kidnapper get to the interstate or else it would be even more difficult to escape. So while, Lavigne was driving into Tangipahoa Parish, the 14-year-old girl in the passenger seat repeatedly attempted to grab the steering wheel from him. According to the 14-year-old’s father, this caused the accused kidnapper to crash his car, totaling it. The two girls saw this as an opportunity to escape and seized it.

In an excellent outcome, the Louisiana teen girls managed to grab one of their phones to take with them, tracking some helpful people nearby for help. The locals stepping in and restrained Lavigne, holding him until law enforcement arrived. Pigott’s daughter collapsed due to a concussion when the situation finally calmed down, but both girls turned out safe and sound. And Pigott was proud to see his daughter’s quick thinking.

Lavigne was taken into custody on outstanding warrants and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center and is being charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping.