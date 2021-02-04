In St. Paul, Minnesota, an 11-year-old boy tragically used his last breath to help get justice for his own and his family’s murders, by directing police officers to their murderer. Ja’Corbie Wallace was able to tell first responders, “Keith” in reference to 26-year-old Tekeith Jones, who had shot Ja’Corbie and his mother D’Zondria Wallace and his sister La’Porsha Wallace.

The criminal complaint stated that law enforcement was called to an apartment on the 700 block of Jessie Street, where the 911 caller explained that three people were in the house and there was blood everywhere. The first officer who arrived found D’Zondria’s 14-year-old daughter La’Porsha Wallace, who was lying in front of their home door that he struggled to get through. The other two victims were found face down, but both unconscious. The one not breathing was 30-year-old D’Zondria Wallace, and the one who was breathing was her 11-year-old son Ja’Corbie Wallace.

La’Porsha and D’Zondria were both pronounced dead at the scene, while Ja’Corbie, who had been shot in the back twice, was asked who had shot him. He was able to gain consciousness enough to say, “Keith,” implying D’Zondria’s ex-boyfriend, Tekeith Jones, before he was taken to the hospital, where he had emergency surgery and then passed away.

Boy Names St. Paul Triple Homicide Suspect

A surveillance video from a neighbor’s home shows a man in dark clothing peeking outside the apartment 30 minutes before the bodies were discovered. He then is seen going back inside before running back out towards a silver 2015 Jeep Compass with no license plates. Apparently, Tekeith and D’Zondria had a messy break-up, involving him breaking her kitchen window, and she recently started to see someone else. But according to her cousin, Moesha Whitehall, “There were no warning signs. They seemed both happy together. He went to family outings with us, which makes it even worse than somebody we welcomed into our family broke our family apart.”

When St. Paul police arrested Tekeith the next morning, they also located a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine in his bedroom closet, and the gun’s chamber was empty. When asked if he had killed the three victims, Tekeith denied it, claiming that he was trying to keep D’Zondria from killing her own kids, explaining that she allegedly was playing mind games. And when investigators asked the mother’s boyfriend if he believed he saved them by shooting them, he pointed upwards and said, “Hell year, I saved them, they can go up there and be holy.”

Advertisement

Tekeith finally admitted to murdering the family and then proceeded to add that he didn’t know why he did it. He told police that he’s, “not a monster” and that he, “kissed them all.” According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsies, D’Zondria suffered two gunshot wounds, La’Porsha suffered 10, and Ja’Corbie suffered five, all deaths rule homicides.

Advertisement

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi says that Tekeith faces three counts of second-degree murder, with intent-not premeditated, and Tekeith, if convicted, will face life in prison. He said, “My heart sinks to know that a mother and her two children were taken from us in such a senseless and violent way.”