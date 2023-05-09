Terrifying Video Shows Dog Knocking Toddler Into Pool

In footage that has now gone viral on TikTok, a young child is shown being thrown into a pool by the family dog. Luckily, adults came and rescued the child just in time. The video was sent to life supports paramedic and first aid educator Nikki Jurcutz, who then shared the video to TikTok herself with her own commentary.

In her commentary accompanying the video, Jurcutz said, “This video was sent in by one of our followers. She’s a pediatric nurse and this is her little boy. Just because there are a lot of adults around, that doesn’t mean active supervision is happening.”

Video of Child Thrown in Pool by Dog Goes Viral

@tinyheartseducation ⚠️TW: child falling into pool. The leading cause of death in children 1-4 years old? 💔 Drownings. Use this verbal confirmation of “I’m on watch” every time the responsibility of your child is transferred to someone new. This ensures there is safe and active supervision of your child. Rememver these other tips: 💧if your child is missing, check the water first 💧always have active supervision around water 💧learn cpr so you can perform it on your child if it is ever needed Our online first aid course for USA parents will be launching Wednesday 29th of March. Click the link in bio to join the waitlist #drowningprevention #poolsafety #firstaid ♬ original sound – Tiny Hearts

In the video, the young child is kneeling by the pool when the dog appears and gently pushes the boy into the water. The boy flails around, and it seems that he doesn’t know how to swim. Soon, one adult woman heroically jumps into the water and pulls the boy to safety.

Jurcutz further commented on situations such as these, saying, “In my job as a paramedic, I’ve heard so many people say, ‘I thought someone else was watching the child’. When a pilot takes control of an aircraft, they say ‘I have control’, or ‘My airplane’. That’s the sentence used when control is transferred from one pilot to another. As parents, we need to do the same. Use the phrase ‘I’m on watch now’ to confirm who’s responsible.”

TikTok users reacted in many different ways to Jurcutz’s educational TikTok. One user commented, “I almost drowned as a three-year-old in a family pool on Christmas with MANY people standing around the edges. Presence does not equal watching.” This comment started an argument of sorts, with another user writing, “The lady reacted immediately so I would say she was actively watching,” while a third said, “They got to him in five seconds. I had to count because even for me that felt long seeing that little baby struggling in the water.”

