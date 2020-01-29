Texas Inmate Sues County Over ‘Not Receiving Proper Treatment’ for Testicular Problems

You’re in trouble now, Texas. A former Williamson County inmate has sued the county after he says he was not provided the proper treatment and medical attention for a testicular issue that came up while he was in jail. According to the lawsuit, the man was arrested by the Round Rock Police on June 21, 2016, for one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felonies.

The charges reportedly stemmed from an offense that occurred on March 31, 2015. The man remained in Williamson County jail pending trial on June 21, 2016, until May 18, 2018. During that time, he was on parole from a 2011 aggravated assault with a deadly weapon offense. A report was issued following his 2016 arrest. It alleged that this offense violated his parole terms. At all times during his incarceration, the lawsuit stated his parole wasn’t revoked nor was he convicted of any offense.

A man in the Williamson County jail complained that his testicles were swollen – and the jail allegedly just ignored the problem, until eventually they had to have his balls removed. He was later acquitted. WHAT THE FUCK.https://t.co/NbqA10nHIA — Keri Blakinger (@keribla) January 23, 2020

The suit states his medical issues, yes his Testicular problems, arose back in January 2018. He requested some ibuprofen on January 11 and submitted a request for medical assistance and complained of swelling in his testicles on January 13. He was eventually transported to the hospital on January 14.

While in the hospital, the suit stated the doctor didn’t identify the cause of the swelling but prescribed the inmate with multiple medications and provide discharge instructions. The inmate was then instructed to follow up with a urologist and family physician within two to four dates and seek emergency care if swelling or pain occurred.

According to the suit, there was an understanding of the doctor’s instruction that was signed by a Williamson County deputy, and he was discharged on the same day. Jail records indicate that a follow-up appointment was not scheduled and the inmate wasn’t placed in a medical unit for supervision. Once again, the man submitted another medical request for on January 17 because his swelling and pain had worsened. However, records indicate he wasn’t seen by the Williamson County Medical department after the request.

Williamson County needs to elect a new sheriff. Chody is going to cost the taxpayers millions of dollars. https://t.co/OI99cLdZd2 — Timur Tabi (@timur_tabi) January 24, 2020

On January 20 the man filled out a Williamson County Sick Call Progress Note his testicles were swollen. Medical staff noted he had a low fever, was sweaty, and his pain and swelling were continuing despite the antibiotics prescribed. He was transported to the hospital where an ultrasound revealed he had testicular torsion and an orchiectomy, a surgical procedure (in which one or both testicles are removed) was performed on him. He was later discharged on January 24 and transported to jail.

On April 6, 2018, the man was acquitted of all charges and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice dismissed all revocation proceedings against the man on May 18. Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is not allowed to comment on pending litigation, but released a statement noting, “Sheriff Chody looks forward to vigorously defending the actions of the sheriff’s office in this case.”