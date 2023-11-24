Texas Authorities on Lookout for Man Accused of Stabbing Wife to Death

Police in Balch Springs, Texas, are seeking a man who they believe fatally stabbed his wife earlier this week.

According to authorities, Luis Pardo stabbed Hilda Gurrola to death shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. She was found dead inside the couple’s home — though Pardo had fled by the time police arrived, they said.

Pardo, 38, has not been found since, and some believe he may have be attempting to flee to Mexico, if he isn’t there already.

The incident took place at the in the 11300 block of Erich Drive in Balch Springs, according to Fox 4 News.

Balch Springs is located in Dallas County and part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. It had a population of 25,007 at the 2019 census.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Det. Sgt. Traughber at 469-853-2670 or email traughber547@balchspringspd.com.

Police released images of Luis Pardo, the primary suspect in his wife’s stabbing death. (Fox 4 News)