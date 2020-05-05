Menu
DMV Waives Road Test for Young Drivers In Certain States Due To Covid-19 Read this Next

DMV Waives Road Test for Young Drivers In Certain States Due To COVID-19
Advertisement
Texas Hair Salons and Barbershops to Re-Open May 8, Gyms on May 18 AP Photo/Eric Gay
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Governor Greg Abbott has officially announced that hair salons in Texas may reopen Friday, and gyms will be allowed to open on May 18, 2020. The businesses will be required to follow certain safety rules as Texas continues to battle on the coronavirus pandemic. Hairstylists are able to work with only one customer at a time. People waiting at barbershops will also have to maintain 6-foot separation or wait outside.

Meanwhile, all gyms will be required to operate at a maximum of 25 percent capacity. Locker rooms and shower rooms are said to be closed and equipment must be disinfected after each use. Although Abbott did acknowledge that people may want to see other businesses reopen, such as bars, he noted the state is still figuring out how they can do it safely. Unfortunately, Abbott did not offer any sort of timetable.

Through a press conference, the announcement came a week after he began what he described “Phase 1” of businesses reopening in Texas. Phase 1 allowed retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, museums, and libraries to open with a 25 percent capacity limit. Since the announcement of initial businesses reopening, Abbott has faced criticism from some of his own party to give the green light to gyms and barbershops.

Despite the arguments, the Texas Governor said state officials strongly recommend that barbers, hairstylists, and those who get their haircuts wear masks. He stated, “They are very close to each other as that service is provided. The only safe way that you can go about providing that service … would be for both the person providing the service and the customer to be wearing face masks.”

Despite the reopening of the businesses, Gov. Abbott urged all Texans to continue to follow distancing guidelines. He noted if people stop using social distancing strategies that were utilized in the past month, it may cause an increase in COVID-19. He stated, “if this happens, it will lead to some counties having to impose stricter requirements.”

Advertisement

As of May 5, 2020, the number of COVID-19 cases in Texas increased to 33,369. Out of those there have been 906 deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Coronavirus is present in 216 out of the state’s 254 counties. The number of tests conducted in Texas is 427,210.

Watch: Father Writes Heartbreaking Goodbye Letter to His Family After Losing to COVID-19

Silke Jasso About the author:
Silke Jasso is a bilingual editor, writer, producer, and journalist specialized in online media. Born in Laredo Texas, her previous works include LareDOS Newspaper where she was an editor and writer and Entravision Communications where she was a Co-Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist for Fox39 News and Univision 27.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like