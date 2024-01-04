Texas Father and Son Arrested in Killing of Pregnant Woman and Her Boyfriend

A father and son have been charged in the double-murder of an 18-year-old pregnant woman who disappeared before Christmas, as well as her boyfriend. Authorities said both victims were fatally shot in the head before their bodies were moved and discovered in a car several days later.

Christopher Preciado, 19, was charged with capital murder and his father, Ramon Preciado, 53, was charged with abuse of a corpse for allegedly helping his son move the couple’s bodies, police said.

Savanah Soto was scheduled for induced labor when she went missing, her family said. (NBC 5 News)

The bodies of Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, and Matthew Guerra, 22, were found in the parking lot of a San Antonio apartment complex, with the arrests of the Preciados coming more than a week later. Police said they believe the couple was killed on Dec. 21.

San Antonio police Sgt. Washington Moscoso told the media the killings appeared to be the result of a drug deal. He did not elaborate beyond that.

Christopher Preciado, left, and father Ramon Preciado have been charged in connection with the killings. (NBC 5 News)

Soto was overdue to deliver her baby and had been scheduled for an induced labor when she went missing, her family said, via the Associated Press. Moscoso suggested the victims were dead for several days when discovered by police the day after Christmas.

“These two individuals are the only suspects that we were looking for,” Moscoso said of the Preciados.