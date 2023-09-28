Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Hits NYC, Blames Biden for Migrant Crisis

For more than a year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing those who cross the border into his state to far-off places such as New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

All of it has led to anger from Democratic leaders in those places. But Abbott told a crowd at the Manhattan Institute that those cities have President Joe Biden to thank, or blame.

“The lead importer of migrants to New York is not Texas, it’s Joe Biden,” Abbott said. ““It’s a crisis. It’s chaotic and it must stop.

Abbott urged Biden to enforce laws that gives the White House the authority to “repel” migrants at the border.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott displays a signed bill during a news conference at the Texas State Capitol on June 8 in Austin. (Getty)

“Until that time comes, Texas is going to continue to use every tool that we can to secure the border the best that we can,” Abbott said.

Per NBC 5 in Dallas/Fort Worth:

“By Abbott’s count, Texas has given bus tickets to about 42,000 to start new lives elsewhere — with 15,800 sent to New York City since the spring of 2022. Many thousands more people, though, have gone to the northeast U.S. on their own, or been sent by social service organizations or municipalities.

“New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, has also been critical of the federal government, saying it hasn’t done enough to help with the cost of absorbing the wave of nearly 120,000 — and counting — that have arrived in the city. But his spokesperson on Wednesday also blamed Abbott.”