House Speaker, Mike Johnson, along with 25 governors from across the country have made it clear that they stand with Texas Governor Greg Abbot in defending the southern border.

Videos by Rare

As reported by the Leading Report on X, 25 Republican governors from across the United States have joined forces with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Mike Johnson to voice their disappointment in the Supreme Court’s decision saying:

“President Biden and his Administration have left Americans and our country completely vulnerable to unprecedented illegal immigration pouring across the Southern border. Instead of upholding the rule of law and securing the border, the Biden Administration has attacked and sued Texas for stepping up to protect American citizens from historic levels of illegal immigrants, deadly drugs like fentanyl, and terrorists entering our country.”

For reference, the historical level of illegal immigrants crossing the border per day these governors are referring to is sitting at roughly 6000 per day.

The Border Showdown Is Heating Up

🚨BREAKING: 25 Governors have now joined Texas in support of defending the sovereignty of their state and the United States. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/guZNeVirdq — RealBenGeller (@RealBenGeller) January 25, 2024

The governors’ statement continued:

“We stand in solidarity with our fellow Governor, Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas in utilizing every tool and strategy, including razor wire fences, to secure the border. We do it in part because the Biden Administration is refusing to enforce immigration laws already on the books and is illegally allowing mass parole across America of migrants who entered our country illegally.”

Beckoning to the authority of the Constitution governors informed the Biden administration that:

“The authors of the U.S. Constitution made clear that in times like this, states have a right of self-defense, under Article 4, Section 4 and Article 1, Section 10, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution. Because the Biden Administration has abdicated its constitutional compact duties to the states, Texas has every legal justification to protect the sovereignty of our states and our nation.”

The governors included who signed this statement are: Governor Kay Ivey of Alabama, Governor Mike Dunleavy of Arkansas, Governor Sarah Sanders of Arizona, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia, Governor Brad Little of Idaho, Governor Eric Holcomb of Indiana, Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Governor Jeff Landry of Louisiana, Governor Tate Reeves of Mississippi, Governor Mike Parson Missouri, Governor Greg Gianforte Montana, Governor Jim Pillen of Nebraska, Governor Joe Lombardo of Nevada, Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota, Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio, Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, Governor Henry McMaster South Carolina, Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee, Governor Spencer Cox of Utah, Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia, and Governor Mark Gordon of Wyoming.

As the elections are drawing near, the disconnect between the hearts and minds of the American people from the plans and schemes of the Biden administration is ever widening.