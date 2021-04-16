Texas House Initially Passed Permitless Handgun Carry Bill

After seven hours of debate, the Texas House has passed a constitutional carry bill by a vote of 84-56. Eight Democrats voted in favor of the permitless carry bill. Members of the Texas House of Representatives passed House Bill 1927 (HB 1927) to allow Texans to carry handguns without a license to carry. The bill will need one additional vote before it officially sends to the Senate for consideration. It signed into law by State Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler), and it will allow Texans 21 years and older to carry a handgun, openly concealed or in a holster, without a permit.

The current state law requires Texan gun owners to have a handgun license to carry, take a training class, pass a written exam, a shooting test and submit fingerprints. Supporters of the bill stated that getting a license to carry requires money and time, so the bill removes those barriers. On the house floor, Schaefer stated, “This bill should be called ‘common sense carry’ because this bill is about common, law-abiding citizens being able to carry commonly owned handguns in common public places for the common reason of personal and family protection.”

Lawmakers Debate Permitless-Carry Bill

Several opponent lawmakers said that getting rid of their required training on gun safety and handling is very dangerous for others. Another point is that the bill requires business owners to verbally tell their customers guns aren’t allowed in their business, rather than just posting a notice, which is a move that opponents believe will create several complex problems. While offering an amendment that would have killed the bill, El Paso representative Joe Moody, Democrat, recounted the mass shooting in 2019 at a Walmart in his district that left 23 people dead and stated the bill makes communities list safe.

He noted, “Members, I’m so tired of doing nothing. I’m so tired of catering to a very small number of very loud people who’s thinking about guns is wrapped up in unfounded fears and bizarre conspiracy theories,” said Moody. “I’m so tired of the gun being worshipped like some golden calf and hearing all about rights, but nothing about responsibilities.”

House Bill 1927

Under HB 1927 Handguns are still prohibited inside certain places including the following:

On the premises of businesses that had an alcohol beverage permit or license and derived at least 51% of their income from the sale of alcoholic beverages

On the premises where an amateur or professional sporting event was taking place, except under certain circumstances

On the premises of a correctional facility

On the premises of a civil commitment facility

On the premises of a state hospital or nursing home or on the premises of a mental hospital, unless authorized

In an amusement park

The vote comes after a diverse group of law enforcement officers all around Texas gathered at the Texas Capitol located in Austin in opposition to HB 1927 and a similar bill, HB 1991. Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia has stated that “the bill does not make officers more safe. It makes us less safe.”