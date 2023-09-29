Texas Man Charged After Police Say He Shared More Than 100 Inappropriate Images of Children

A man in Clear Lake, Texas, has been accused of sharing more than 100 videos and pictures of children from the home where he lives with his parents.

Police said a search also revealed 27 pairs of children’s underwear in the suspect’s possession.

Aldo Vidal, 34, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography. Investigators found out about the images and were able to track down Vidal via a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

(KTRK)

Per KTRK in Houston:

“Records state there was evidence of sexual contact offenses with children inside the home where Vidal lives with his parents. His address listed on court documents is within walking distance of at least three schools including: St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Armand Bayou Elementary School, and Armand Bayou Montessori School.

“When ABC13 asked Lt. Freddy Croft, a task force commander for the Houston region’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit working on this case, if Vidal knew any of the children in the pictures and who the items belonged to, he said, ‘We are still really early on in the investigation because we just did the search warrant this week. We don’t have any information as far as where those items came from.'”

More charges could be forthcoming for Vidal. Bond for each charge of child pornography was set to $12,500, KTRK reported.

“Years ago, we were receiving 2,000 to 3,000 tips a year and we are now on pace for about 23,000 tips this year for our area,” Croft said via KTRK. “”We do proactive investigations where we go online to catch a predator style and target these individuals on these messaging boards and intercept between them and children.”