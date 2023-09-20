Texas Man Charged With Stabbing Fellow Senior After She Denied Him Money

A 66-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 74-year-old woman who lived at the same apartment complex, allegedly because she refused to give him money.

Videos by Rare

The incident happened at Raintree Towers apartment complex in Beaumont, located in southeast Texas.

Leonard Paul Thompson was arrested on a murder charge with a judge setting his bond at $800,000.

Raintree Towe Apartments in Beaumont, Texas. (KFDM)

Per KFDM:

According to a probable cause affidavit KFDM News obtained, Beaumont police responded to Raintree Tower, 3030 French Road, at about 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, when they received a call reporting a woman’s death..

Police say the cause and manner of Peggie Ann Pier’s death weren’t immediately known, and J.P. Collins ordered an autopsy.

The preliminary autopsy report came back Monday, September 18, and it indicated Pier died from a stab wound to her neck and the manner of death was homicide.

Leonard Paul Thompson was charged with the murder of an elderly woman at their apartment complex. (KFDM)

Police said they were able to use surveillance video to implicate Thompson as the man behind the murder.

“Detectives say they found surveillance video that showed Thompson going into Pier’s apartment on or about the time of death, and exiting two hours later,” KFDM reported. “No one else is seen going to or near the apartment until Pier’s body was found.”

Thompson told detectives that he requested money from Pier, but that she refused to give it to him.