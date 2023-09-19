Texas Man Found Guilty of Fatal Shooting at Bus Stop

A jury has found Joseph Harris guilty of murder in connection with the shooting and killing of another man at a downtown San Antonio bus stop in February 2022.

Videos by Rare

Harris was convicted of murder in the death of Isaiah Orozco, 21, after a weeklong trial. Orozco was shot multiple times in the head and body following an argument with Harris, police said.

Joseph Harris was found guilty of a fatal shooting at a San Antonio bus stop. (KSAT)

The shooting took place after both men pulled out a gun. But Orozco began to walk away following the confrontation and Harris opened fire, SAPD Chief William McManus said.

Orozco was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he remained for a short time. He later died as a result of the injuries.

Harris is now facing five to 99 years or life in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

San Antonio police arrested Joseph Harris in February 2022 following a fatal shooting. (Getty)