Texas Man Shoots, Kills Backyard Workers for Being Too Noisy

A man in Fort Worth Texas, is in custody in connection with a double homicide that police sat occurred after his neighbor’s backyard workers were making noise — setting off the suspect.

Three people were shot, according to the arrest warrant, with one surviving. All three were hired by the suspect’s neighbor to work in the yard.

Juan Gallardo, 45, was arrested for the shooting deaths of two men.

Per NBCDFW:

“According to a witness in the arrest warrant, several men were hired to demolish a trailer in the backyard at 700 House St.

“Two men were seen in an adjacent backyard when one of the men pulled out a pistol from his pocket and fired multiple times, hitting several people, according to the redacted document provided to NBC 5 by Fort Worth Police.

“A co-worker of the victims told police the accused gunman shot multiple times at them and then saw Roberto Arvisu and Alfonso Perez collapse. They died from their injuries, but a third person survived.”

Authorities believe Gallardo was in the process of fleeing to Mexico after the incident. But he was captured about four hours away in Bexler County, not far from the Mexican border.