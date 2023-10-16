Texas Pickup Truck Driver Tries to Beat Train, Dies as Result

A 69-year-old male driver of a pickup truck was killed, presumably instantly, when trying to beat a train in Harris County, Texas.

Videos by Rare

The driver of the white GMC pickup tried to beat the train by going under the crossing arms, police said. A homemade utility trailer was reportedly attached to the vehicle.

Debris near the site of a fatal collision between a truck and train in Harris County, Texas. (ABC13)

“Unfortunately, the train was traveling down the track and wasn’t able to stop due to its momentum. And unfortunately, it collided with the driver’s side of the pickup truck,” Lt. Simon Cheng said, via ABC13.

Deputies added that the driver’s trailer was packed with scrap metal. It detached from the pickup truck after the truck was hit by the train.

@HCSO_VCD units are responding to a fatal crash at 11699 Mesa Dr, near Garrett. A train collided with a truck. The driver of the truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/yKcJPRjCBk — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 16, 2023

“This act of what could be considered impatience isn’t worth someone’s life,” Cheng said.

Per ABC13:

“The truck was pushed 2,400 feet before it came to a stop, Cheng said. The driver was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. … The engineer and conductor inside the train were not injured.”

Deputies investigated several eyewitnesses after the crash.

Debris alongside the train tracks following a collision involving a pickup truck. (ABC13)