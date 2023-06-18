Texas Rapper Big Pokey Dies On Stage in Beaumont (Video)

Legendary Texas Rapper Big Pokey has died at the young age of 45 after collapsing onstage last night. A shocking video shows the rapper falling flat on his back.

Pokey was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Daily Mail reports on his death…

The ‘Sittin’ Sideways’ star — whose real name is Milton Powell — passed away on Saturday after video showed him falling backwards while rapping at a show in Beaumont, Texas.

A cause of death has not yet been released, as the family awaits autopsy results.

‘It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell,’ his publicist told FOX 26.

‘Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans.

‘In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects.

‘We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time.

‘Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter.”

Big Pokey had earlier been seen performing a Juneteenth show at Pour 09 Bar in Beaumont, where he was filmed with a microphone in his hand when he suddenly collapsed.

A crowd soon gathered around him, with one woman claiming to be a nurse rushing to his side.

Beaumont police were then dispatched to the bar to assist fire and EMS crews at around 12.03am Sunday morning. according to 12 News Now.

The rapper was then rushed to St. Elizabeth hospital, where he died, Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 8 Judge Tom Gillam III told the local news station.

