Three Taylor High School seniors were arrested on August 22, after officials said they made comments about committing a school shooting. The students, all 17 years old, have been identified as Kadin Watson, Devant Davis-Brooks, and Emmanuel Tejas Pina. All three seniors were charged with making a terroristic threat and were arrested after several students overhead the three suspects making “detailed plants” to coordinate a shooting at the High School, involving explosives and firearms.

Taylor ISD Superintendent Keith Brown stated one of the students who overheard the young men, reported the conversation to a teacher, in which he immediately alerted the principle. The principal then alerted the school resource officer, who arrested the three students with the help of Taylor police officer who was on campus as part of a new safety initiative, “Blues in Schools”.

In addition to the charges, the three students will face the school districts disciplinary code. The students will be suspended for three days and will be sent to alternative school before returning to class. As a way to alert parents, after the arrest, Taylor Independent School District wrote a Facebook post stating there was no danger to students. The school’s hope is that parents will see how quickly threats are taken care of, and they feel safe sending their children to class. The district stated they take any threat to the students and staff seriously, and will work closely with local law enforcement to take the appropriate actions.

Taylor ISD began school on Monday, August 20, 2018. Since Governor Greg Abbot’s initiatives came out after the Santa Fe Shooting, Brown stated they implemented 26 new safety measure in the district. He hopes students are encouraged to speak up and say something if they ever feel threatened.