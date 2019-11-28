A Texas high school teacher, who was once celebrated as the school district’s “Teacher of the Year” has been arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a student. 36-year-old Randi Chaverria was a Family and Consumer Science teacher at Round Rock High School.

According to an affidavit, she had sexual contact with a student several times during the 2019 fall semester. The student allegedly told authorities that the teacher had performed oral sex on his twice back in October. Police quickly reviewed text messages between both, whey they alleged that the text appeared to back up the student’s accusations.

Chaverria resigned from her position as a teacher. Court documents stated the former Texas teacher is facing a charge of improper relationship between educator and student. Round Rock High School principal Matt Groff sent a letter to families saying the school district learned about the alleged inappropriate behavior on November 18.

He stated, “Once notified, the teacher, who had elected to take leave before administration received the report, was immediately reported to the District’s Human Resources Department and law enforcement and not permitted to return to campus.”

The case has now been reported to the District’s Human Resource department and the State Board of Educator Certification. Before the sexual incident, Chaverria was a decorated educator. She was awarded Secondary Teacher of the Year back in May. According to the release that announced her award, she also led the “Adopt-A-Child” community service project where high school students adopt elementary school students in need and buy them gifts for the holidays.

The school district noted it is cooperating with authorities in the investigation. Round Rock High school and Round Rock ISD stated safety is the top priority and ensuring a safe and secure learning environment ” requires a partnership between students, parents, campus and district staff, as well as law enforcement.”

After learning about the incident, Chaverria turned herself into Williamson County Jail and was released after posting bond, she has not yet entered plea.