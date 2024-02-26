Texas Woman Ends Up 10 Hours Away In Mexico, Unsure Of How She Got There

A Dallas woman has returned to her family in Dallas after she was found driving in Mexico, or about 10 hours away, with no memory of how she got there.

Videos by Rare

Enola Harris, 76, told police in Muzquiz, Coahuila, Mexico, that she somehow ended up there but has no recollection of how. She had been away from Dallas for two days.

Harris was discovered after Mexico police saw her driving the wrong way through downtown. Her vehicle, of course, had Texas plates.

Per NBC 5 News, police said that Harris was able to answer some questions correctly during their investigation, but struggled with others, such as what country she was in.

The outlet added:

“It is so strange,” said Tania Flores, mayor of the town of Muzquiz. Harris could not explain to authorities how she ended up driving nearly 10 hours away from home or what she had been doing since the day she left North Texas. “She crossed the border; she crossed some checkpoints because there are checkpoints inside Mexico, too,” Flores said. “And she ended up in this small city.”

Flores eventually posted Harris’ dilemma to social media and was able to reach her family.

“If she really has amnesia, it can be dangerous to herself, I don’t know,” said Flores. “But at the end, I feel glad that we took care of her for the three days that we had her in Mexico.”