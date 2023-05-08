The 17-year-old Victim of a Drive-by Shooting In California Has Been Identified

At 3:26 a.m. on a Saturday morning, Justina Stubbe was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting outside of a house party in Chico. Five other people, ranging in age from 17 to 21, were injured in the attack.

Initial Details

Justina Stubbe. PHOTO: GO FUND ME

“We have a couple of people identified as people of interest,” Billy Aldridge, the Chico Police Chief shared with PEOPLE. “We are following up on all investigative leads, making proper identification and hopefully that pans out by the end of the day.”

At 2:56am, the police were contacted after someone reportedly showed a gun at the house party.

“This was a large party that got out of hand,” Aldridge explained. “There was some mention of firearms being seen at the party and we responded and were able to disperse the party.”

The police arrived at the party and cleared out all of the guests. They then arrested a suspect for allegedly possessing and recklessly discharging a gun at a different party.

About half an hour after the officers left the party “these folks came by and fired off rounds.”

Motives

Aldridge thinks the shooters were asked to leave the party previously once guests discovered they had handguns.

“The person who was living there saw they had weapons on them and asked them to leave,” he added. “At this point it doesn’t appear to be related to gang activity and anything more than being asked to leave the party because they had handguns on them.”

“I think this was very isolated and had nothing to do in particular with anybody who was shot,” he continued. “Everybody happened to be coming out and leaving [when they were shot].”

“It is a university city. There are parties all over. I don’t think [the shooters] were students. Just local thugs that carry firearms because they commit crimes all the time.”

Four people were injured in the incident, but all of them are stable now. They were three males aged 18, 20, and 21, and a female aged 17.