The first victim of Wednesday’s mass shooting at South Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has been identified as student Jamie Guttenberg.

The girl’s parents were informed of the awful news late Wednesday, according to Florida’s ABC 10. Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg had spent the earlier part of the day desperately hoping to find their daughter.





Jamie’s brother Jesse, who is also a student at the school, made it home safely.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has not released the names of any of the other victims. Seventeen people were killed in the tragedy, one of the worst mass shootings in the history of the U.S. Another 17 victims were rushed to Broward Health North, Broward Medical Center, Broward Health Coral Springs and West Boca Medical Center, according to ABC 10

The suspected gunman, Nikolas Cruz, 19, was a troubled former student at the high school. He allegedly walked into the school building with a semi-automatic rifle and started shooting. He was apprehended a short time later.

Parents of students who didn’t come home started sharing pictures of their children on social media, according to ABC 10, hoping to find them unharmed. The Guttenbergs had posted photos of Jamie, but the posts have since been taken down, reportedly after the family received the awful news about her.

Students at the school were also posting updates to social media, mostly Snapchat and Instagram, but ABC 10 reports that those updates were hard to get, because most of the students were using pseudonyms.

ABC 10 published the photos of seven students whose parents or other relatives had posted on social media, many requesting that the photos be shared in hopes of finding the missing students.

The pleas accompanying the photos are heartbreaking.

“My nephews and son are students at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas,” Chris DeVito said. “We have located all but one. Can you please post this picture.”

Robin Maisner asked for the photo of Meadow Pollack, a student at the school, to be published and that others share it on social media.

“Please let me or my family know — she was in Douglas. We are extremely worried. Anything helps,” Maisner wrote. “Please share this post.”

Tara Bazinsky shared a photo of Cara Loughran, a student who had not been found as of 9 p.m.

“Please share and help us find her,” Bazinsky reportedly wrote on Facebook.

ABC 10 also reports that the school’s assistant football coach Aaron Feis died in the shooting.

