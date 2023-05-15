The Body of 4-year-old Autistic Boy Found After He Went Missing At Boston Park

Authorities have located the body of 4-year-old Mohamed Abou Fofana. He had gone missing in a Boston park on Sunday evening.

Incident Details

Local news outlet, WCVB, reported that Massachusetts state police found the boy on the shoreline of Castle Island. His body was over a mile away from the park where he was initially reported missing about 17 hours earlier.

The Massachusetts State Police, Boston Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, Boston Fire and Boston EMS all participated in the large-scale search for the missing toddler.

NBC Boston reported that The Massachusetts State Police held a press conference, announcing that they were searching the waters between Dorchester Bay and the Boston Main Channel. The boy’s body was found shortly after the conference.

Mohamed’s mother, Matenjay Fofana, shared with the outlet that her son was very energetic and was prone to wandering off.

Ongoing Investigation

FINAL UPDATE— with much sadness we report that we located Mohamed’s body at 12:29 PM today on the shoreline of Castle Island. Our detective unit for Suffolk county will conduct the follow up death investigation. We express our deepest condolences to his family. https://t.co/xdFnGjpIuz — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 15, 2023

Before the boy’s body was discovered, she shared the details of the incident with the local outlet. Mohamed was playing at the park with his 7-year-old sister and his grandfather at around 7 p.m. The grandfather then lost sight of the boy.

“He called me, ‘I see your daughter but I’m not seeing Mohamed,'” she continued.

She pleaded, “If people see Mohamed, please, please give him to police people or call 911, please.”

The investigation is still ongoing. So far, authorities believe there are “no potential reasons” for the boy’s disappearance “have been ruled out at this time.”

Investigators have not revealed any details about whether or not they expect foul play to be involved. Cause of death has also not been revealed.

“Our detective unit for Suffolk County will conduct the follow up death investigation,” the MSP tweeted. “We express our deepest condolences to his family.”