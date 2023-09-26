The Different Gummies On The Market

There’s a lot of federally legal hemp on the market, and if you’re like me, you probably love ingesting hemp through gummies or other edible hemp products. Let’s get into the nitty-gritty details of what gummies do in your body and the difference between the four most popular federally-legalized hemp products on the market.

How Gummies Work:

Gummies work very differently than smoking or using tinctures. When you eat a gummy, it goes through your system and into your stomach, then moves to your liver. Your liver will then convert the THC into a more potent form before proceeding into your bloodstream. Because there are more channels that the THC needs to go through, the effects of a gummy will take longer to go into effect, but the duration of the effects will last longer as a result of the more intense form of the THC produced by the interaction with your liver.

All cannabinoids are fat-soluble, which means that the fat cells in your body absorb them, storing them for more extended amounts of time than they would with water-soluble things. You can expect these effects to kick in anywhere from thirty minutes to two hours, with peak effects lasting anywhere from three to six hours – again, this part really all depends on your body and its structure. It’s always a good idea to take any kind of edible with a spoonful of peanut butter or something fatty to help the cannabinoid metabolize.

What is Delta-8:

Delta-8 THC is one of more than 100 cannabinoids found in cannabis Sativa plants, but it’s not present in significant levels. Consequently, concentrated amounts of Delta-8 THC are typically manufactured from hemp-derived CBD, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). We’ve all heard of CBD and Delta-9, but research suggests that other cannabinoids positively affect the body. Delta-8 allows the user to experience the same euphoria, relaxation, and mental health benefits without the overwhelming sensations associated with Delta-9.

What is Delta-9?

Delta-9 is the most commonly talked about chemical in cannabis and hemp plants. When you think about “weed” and its effect, you’re usually thinking about Delta-9. Over recent decades, scientific studies and research have suggested that there’s more to Delta-9 than its elevating effects. The chemical compound is thought to have many health and wellness benefits, including the following:

reduction of chronic pain and inflammation

improved sleep quality

improved appetite

boost in mood and relaxation

That being said, Delta-9 is known for having a potency that’s considered too much for some people.

Delta-10:

Delta-10 is a cannabinoid found in trace amounts in the cannabis plant, and Delta-10 is commonly processed from hemp-derived CBD. Because hemp is legal all over the US, Delta-10 is considered legal in all 50 states. Similarly to Delta-8, certain states have outlawed Delta-10 on their own.

Delta-10 is known for being less potent than Delta-8. Delta-8 is usually associated with nighttime. I smoke Delta-8 when I’m ready to relax after a long day. I can still do menial tasks like empty my dishwasher and fold laundry, but I wouldn’t be able to function doing calculus. Delta-10 is associated with functionality during the daytime. If you were to take a Delta-10 gummy or a hit of a Delta-10 vape, you would still be able to feel a psychoactive effect, but you could potentially walk down the street and grab something from the store. Delta-10 is associated with having an energizing effect, which has given it a comparison to Sativa.

Think about how beautiful that is: the possibility of feeling a high, but missing out on the lethargic, groggy effects that come with Delta-9. Delta-10 is also much more challenging to extract than Delta-8, so the price point is higher.

HHC:

HHC was discovered when the Godfather of hemp, organic chemist Roger Adams, added Hydrogen molecules to Delta-9. This process, known as hydrogenation, converts THC to hexahydrocannabinol (HHC). Hydrogenation is frequently used in the scientific community; it’s how we get vegetable oil into margarine. While Adams created HHC from conventional cannabis-derived THC, these days, the cannabinoid is typically derived through a process that begins with hemp. This low-THC cannabis plant was made federally legal by Congress in the 2018 farm bill. Consuming HHC is a great way to feel the euphoric effects of hemp without feeling as paranoid as one would on regular weed.

Besides differing from an apparent chemical standpoint, HHC vs THC provides less of a psychoactive effect than THC. From my experience with both the edibles and the vape, I also find it to have less of a psychoactive effect than Delta-8. Think of it like this:

THC is the equivalent of drinking shots out at the bar.

Delta-8 is similar to knocking back some beers while watching a game with friends.

HHC is the glass of wine you have at the end of a long day

