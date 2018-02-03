The first family is back in Florida this weekend after a busy week in Washington, D.C., and first lady Melania Trump is raising eyebrows again with a Friday night appearance.





When Mrs. Trump got off Air Force One, she made a beeline for the presidential motorcade while her husband paused to wave at photographers. The Palm Beach Post’s George Bennet managed to capture the awkward moment on film:

Immediately, the internet went into a fury, speculating about the relationship between Melania and Donald Trump. Hollywood Life ran the headline, “Melania Trump Stalks Off Tarmac, Leaving Donald Behind — Are They Even Talking?” A site called “NCT.news” wrote, “Trump Humiliated After Melania Leaves Him Standing Alone, Storms Off As Cameras Roll.”

The first lady was allegedly infuriated by the reports that one of her husband’s top lawyers paid off porn star Stormy Daniels in the months leading up to the 2016 election. Just after that news broke, Melania canceled a trip to Switzerland that she was supposed to take with the president and flew down to Florida to relax in a spa. While the first lady seemed to disappear, her spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham hit back against the reports in a tweet:

BREAKING:The laundry list of salacious & flat-out false reporting about Mrs. Trump by tabloid publications & TV shows has seeped into "main stream media" reporting. She is focused on her family & role as FLOTUS – not the unrealistic scenarios being peddled daily by the fake news. — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) January 26, 2018

When Mrs. Trump did re-emerge at the State of the Union, she wore a cream-colored pantsuit that wowed guests. Some pundits suggested that the all-white look was a nod at the suffragettes. Conspiracy theories have even abounded about the first lady–like the time that slivers of the internet became convinced that she was using a body double.

While a president has never gotten divorced in office that hasn’t kept some from speculating about the possible outcome. The Washingtonian magazine even went so far as to interview the district’s top divorce attorneys to try to figure out just what might happen if the Trumps parted ways. The lawyers said that there would probably be a very nice settlement for the first lady and one even offered to assist in the proceedings.