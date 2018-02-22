The ladies of “The View” decided to take on gun control on Wednesday and things quickly got a bit risque.

Host Whoopi Goldberg introduced the segment on gun violence by talking about the Florida students who survived a mass shooting last week and traveled to their state capitol to be present when the state house voted on a bill to curb the sale of assault weapons. Unfortunately for the students, the local lawmakers voted down the assault weapon bill but did pass a resolution condemning pornography as a health risk.





Goldberg said, “I don’t know what to say about that” — to which Joy Behar retorted “maybe we should talk to the president’s girlfriend, Stormy Daniels, about that. See how dangerous she is.”

But the hosts were able to move on, with Sunny Hostin saying “I think [the Florida state house vote] was a huge missed opportunity,” adding “if you look at what happened after the Sandy Hook shooting with all the first-graders that were murdered, we couldn’t get federal legislation passed. However, Connecticut did, I think, a wonderful job of firming up their gun control laws.”

Wednesday’s episode of “The View” even got a little fiery when host Meghan McCain confronted ESPN’s Jamelle Hill about a series of tweets in which the sports anchor called Trump a “white supremacist.” But Hill didn’t back down, saying “I stand by what I said.”

Stormy Daniels was a favorite topic of “The View” hosts after a rumor emerged alleging that the porn star had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006. Daniels was even scheduled to make an appearance on “The View” but after conservative guest S.E. Cupp blasted Daniels, the adult actress backed out.