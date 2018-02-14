Police are working a reported high school shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, according to numerous reports.

Breaking: Reports of a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Florida. https://t.co/lgvQT3IzU6 — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) February 14, 2018





Students interviewed by WSVN say the shooting began on the second floor of the high school’s freshman building. Police have ordered students and teachers to remain barricaded until police reach them.

Students/Teachers #Douglas High School Remain barricaded inside until police reach you. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

An enormous police response is on the scene, including at least one SWAT team equipped with a Bearcat vehicle and Emergency Medical Technicians. Margate Fire Department Chief Dan Booker confirmed to the Miami Herald that the department responded to a “mass casualty” event. The incident–at this time–is estimated at “20-50” victims, per a Florida CBS affiliate.

MORE: Broward County Sheriff's Office, Coral Springs Police Department among police units responding to reports of high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, @CBSMiami reports https://t.co/1Y5NBGZMdE pic.twitter.com/BMFvX3PHa7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 14, 2018

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office will be briefing the media at 3:15 p.m. local time. The first calls came in around 2:30 p.m. local time; there are at least 20 victims at this time and the incident has been deemed a “mass casualty” event.

#BSO is working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter located at 5901 Pine Island Rd, Parkland. Here's what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims. PIO will be on scene 3:15pm. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

There have already been over a dozen school shootings in the United States since the year began. President Donald Trump tweeted “prayers and condolences” to the victims and families of the victims, adding that “no child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

This is a developing story.