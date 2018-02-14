Menu
Police are working a reported high school shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, according to numerous reports.


RELATED: Shots have been fired outside of the NSA headquarters — here’s what we know

Students interviewed by WSVN say the shooting began on the second floor of the high school’s freshman building. Police have ordered students and teachers to remain barricaded until police reach them.

An enormous police response is on the scene, including at least one SWAT team equipped with a Bearcat vehicle and Emergency Medical Technicians. Margate Fire Department Chief Dan Booker confirmed to the Miami Herald that the department responded to a “mass casualty” event. The incident–at this time–is estimated at “20-50” victims, per a Florida CBS affiliate.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office will be briefing the media at 3:15 p.m. local time. The first calls came in around 2:30 p.m. local time; there are at least 20 victims at this time and the incident has been deemed a “mass casualty” event.

There have already been over a dozen school shootings in the United States since the year began. President Donald Trump tweeted “prayers and condolences” to the victims and families of the victims, adding that “no child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

This is a developing story.

