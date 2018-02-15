An NBC analyst is walking back a poorly thought out comment regarding an Olympic skier’s performance.
As Austrian skier Anna Veith competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Bode Miller had a bit of commentary regarding her recent marriage, reports Sports Illustrated. NBC announcer Dan Hicks said that Veith’s performance could be due to the complications of a recent knee injury. Miller thought the bigger issue was her marriage.
Acknowledging that her knee was “certainly an issue,” Miller added, “I want to point out, she also got married. It’s historically very challenging to race on World Cup with a family or after being married. You know, not to blame the spouses, but I just want to toss that out there that it might be her husband’s fault.”
It would seem that Hicks struggled to agree as he let a long pause form between Miller’s comment and any continued commentary.
Some thought Miller’s comment was too personal, both as an infringement on Veith’s life and an uncomfortable projection of his own.
At least one observer challenged Miller’s hiring in the face of a very public custody battle with his ex-girlfriend — one that several accused of having negative implications for women’s rights.
Others wondered if he held the same beliefs about male skiers.
Miller later sought to clarify that he did not mean the comment in a sexist way.
“To be clear I was not seriously blaming Anna Veith’s lack of results on her husband. It’s a changing of priorities that is historically hard, male or female,” he wrote on Twitter. He continued, “I had the love and support of my wife while I was racing and I know it can be a huge asset,” and added a Valentine’s Day greeting.
Miller later said that he’d be hearing from his wife for throwing “spouses under the bus” on Valentine’s Day.
(H/T Sports Illustrated)
RELATED: NBC apologizes over Japan comment that angered many Koreans during opening ceremony