An NBC analyst is walking back a poorly thought out comment regarding an Olympic skier’s performance.

As Austrian skier Anna Veith competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Bode Miller had a bit of commentary regarding her recent marriage, reports Sports Illustrated. NBC announcer Dan Hicks said that Veith’s performance could be due to the complications of a recent knee injury. Miller thought the bigger issue was her marriage.





Acknowledging that her knee was “certainly an issue,” Miller added, “I want to point out, she also got married. It’s historically very challenging to race on World Cup with a family or after being married. You know, not to blame the spouses, but I just want to toss that out there that it might be her husband’s fault.”

It would seem that Hicks struggled to agree as he let a long pause form between Miller’s comment and any continued commentary.

@BarstoolBigCat Bode Miller blames Marriage for skiers failure pic.twitter.com/pmRRPaiRJF — Zac Ford (@mt_ford) February 15, 2018

Some thought Miller’s comment was too personal, both as an infringement on Veith’s life and an uncomfortable projection of his own.

At least one observer challenged Miller’s hiring in the face of a very public custody battle with his ex-girlfriend — one that several accused of having negative implications for women’s rights.

@NBCOlympics your bro Bode Miller just made a really messed up comment about how female skiiers' careers drop off after marriage. In light of his past…..what are y'all doing?https://t.co/Bx2bvSBjwb — maggie (@OfficialMaggieL) February 15, 2018

Others wondered if he held the same beliefs about male skiers.

Did anyone else hear @MillerBode mansplain why a skier was doing poorly bc she got married this year? @NBCOlympics no one would say that about a male skier. #shame — Caroline Painter (@CarolinePainter) February 15, 2018

“Yeah, she tore her ACL, but REALLY, I’d just like to point out that she got married and traditionally women can’t do anything but cook and clean after they take on a spouse, so that catastrophic knee injury surely isn’t to blame.” — Laura Espersen (@lauraespersen) February 15, 2018

Miller later sought to clarify that he did not mean the comment in a sexist way.