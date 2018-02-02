The hosts of “Fox & Friends” had some fun mocking out neighbors to the north on Friday morning after Canada officially amended its national anthem to be gender neutral.





“Liberal Canada passing a bill changing its national anthem,” Steve Doocy started piling on.

On Wednesday, the nation passed legislation to make a slight change to “O Canada.” The subtle difference can be noted in the line “True patriot love in all thy sons command,” which was altered to now read, “True patriot love in all of us command.”

“Oh okay,” Doocy said sarcastically after explaining the change to the song. “The bill now heads to the Governor’s desk to become law.”

Canada national anthem going gender neutral. pic.twitter.com/nbBzo3BERl — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 2, 2018

After the show, “Fox & Friends” went on to continue poking fun at the decision on social media, tweeting, “Not even a national anthem is safe from the PC police! Canadian lawmakers vote to make ‘O Canada’ gender neutral.”

Not even a national anthem is safe from the PC police! Canadian lawmakers vote to make 'O Canada' gender neutral.https://t.co/EiTg0KbByf — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 16, 2016

Canada’s move comes as the United States is also taking a second look at our own national anthem, which has been marked in recent months by protests at sporting events and which some are even calling racist. One particular line, which is not usually sung at events, has been pointed to as problematic: “No refuge could save the hireling and slave from the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave.”

The words reference slaves and have been interpreted as a celebration of the deaths of American slaves who joined British forces in the War of 1812 in exchange for their freedom. Adding fuel to the fire, author of the 1814 song Francis Scott Key was a slave owner an and anti-abolitionist.