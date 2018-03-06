Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg’s unhinged Monday media blitz included a sit-down interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, during which she accused him of being drunk on her show, and it didn’t go over well for the network with viewers.





After news broke that Nunberg refuses to cooperate with the Russia investigation and will not comply with special counsel Robert Mueller’s subpoena to appear before a grand jury, the former Trump campaign adviser called into MSNBC and kicked off a whirlwind series of interviews. Speaking with various media personalities and reporters including Katie Tur, Gloria Borger, Jake Tapper, Ari Melber, and more, he continuously made stunning statements about the investigation and the campaign and appeared to dig himself deeper into legal trouble as he went along.

By 6 p.m., The Daily Beast reported that several of Nunberg’s friends expressed their fear that he may have been drunk during his interviews, indicating that he had called them earlier that morning and had conversations that left them thinking he was “drinking again.” Despite the report, CNN still allowed him to sit down for a live, on-camera with Erin Burnett an hour later.

Burnett began the interview by pointing out that White House sources had alleged Nunberg was “drunk or off [his] meds,” which he denied. He continued to make several of the same shocking statements from earlier interviews before Burnett brought up the drinking allegation again and directly confronted him about it.

“Talking to you, I have smelled alcohol on your breath,” she said, which Nunberg again denied before admitting to taking an antidepressant earlier in the day.

Here's CNN's Erin Burnett telling former Trump aide Sam Nunberg that she can smell alcohol on his breath. He says he hasn't been drinking. pic.twitter.com/tryye9AiqA — Jim Dalrymple II (@Dalrymple) March 6, 2018

While it certainly made for a dramatic TV moment, many people took to social media to express their disgust with CNN’s decision to repeatedly interview a potentially impaired guest, accusing them of exploitation and even labeling them “Drunk News.”

If you think you’re interviewing someone under the influence, take a whiff during the break & end the interview. Doing it live is dramatic, but now donald & GOP will throw @ErinBurnett’s words at @cnn: “They admit they put drunks on. Drunk News!”@cnn will regret the stunt. https://t.co/61efy1qSAQ — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) March 6, 2018

It's his third appearance on CNN today and something like his 5th overall. What news value is there now in having a drunk or drugged person on air on national TV like this? None. https://t.co/5rFr3QoQtm — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 6, 2018

Saying "some say you're drunk" to an interview subject on live TV is shitty, esp. if he has a problem & has fallen off the wagon. Following up with, "I can smell alcohol on you" is doubly shitty *and* heartless. If it's what it looks like, the man needs help. Not exploitation. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 6, 2018

Ouch! Erin Burnett literally just jumped down Steve Cortes' throat when he suggested Sam Nunberg maybe shouldn't have been on TV if he was unwell. — Rachel Joy Larris (@RachelLarris) March 6, 2018

If you really thought he was impaired, would it be ethical to put him in front of a camera? https://t.co/WwCVvz9BmE — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 6, 2018

