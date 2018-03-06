Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg’s unhinged Monday media blitz included a sit-down interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, during which she accused him of being drunk on her show, and it didn’t go over well for the network with viewers.
After news broke that Nunberg refuses to cooperate with the Russia investigation and will not comply with special counsel Robert Mueller’s subpoena to appear before a grand jury, the former Trump campaign adviser called into MSNBC and kicked off a whirlwind series of interviews. Speaking with various media personalities and reporters including Katie Tur, Gloria Borger, Jake Tapper, Ari Melber, and more, he continuously made stunning statements about the investigation and the campaign and appeared to dig himself deeper into legal trouble as he went along.
By 6 p.m., The Daily Beast reported that several of Nunberg’s friends expressed their fear that he may have been drunk during his interviews, indicating that he had called them earlier that morning and had conversations that left them thinking he was “drinking again.” Despite the report, CNN still allowed him to sit down for a live, on-camera with Erin Burnett an hour later.
RELATED: Mika Brzezinski called both Melania and Ivanka Trump “fake” in one fell swoop
Burnett began the interview by pointing out that White House sources had alleged Nunberg was “drunk or off [his] meds,” which he denied. He continued to make several of the same shocking statements from earlier interviews before Burnett brought up the drinking allegation again and directly confronted him about it.
“Talking to you, I have smelled alcohol on your breath,” she said, which Nunberg again denied before admitting to taking an antidepressant earlier in the day.
While it certainly made for a dramatic TV moment, many people took to social media to express their disgust with CNN’s decision to repeatedly interview a potentially impaired guest, accusing them of exploitation and even labeling them “Drunk News.”
RELATED: Cindy McCain went on “The View” and took big shots at President Trump in defense of her husband