In an emotional interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday, former Fox News host Eric Bolling opened up about his son’s recent accidental drug overdose and the pain it caused him and his wife.





“It was a complete, devastating shock to us,” he explained. “Adrienne spilled out onto the road. I picked her up. We sat on the curb for a while, and your mind goes to a place I can’t explain. … Immediately we were in major, major depression. We didn’t know what to do.”

Bolling went on to thank fans for the “overwhelming” show of support and for their many condolences in wake of the tragedy. On his way to meet with President Trump’s opioid epidemic commission at the White House, he applauded the president for his concern about battling national drug addiction, saying, “He cares about this issue … The guy has empathy and compassion for this.”

RELATED: Eric Bolling gives first interview since his son’s drug overdose and lets his emotions fly

The former anchor lost his 19 year old son to an accidental overdose last year, and he let his emotions fly during his first interview after the heartbreaking tragedy earlier this month.

“There was no indication,” he said at the time. “[Eric Chase] had a phenomenal freshman year at Colorado. His grades were fantastic. He came home, he hung out with his old friends, there was nothing that would have said he’s going down the wrong path.”

“I don’t even know,” he continued. “I mean the coroner said it was an opioid, fentanyl overdose that Xanax was laced with it. I don’t know if it was the first time, I don’t know if it was the 10th time. I have no way of knowing. He’s gone. His friends don’t obviously want to talk because they just don’t want to be involved in any of this.”

RELATED: 100 days after his son’s death, Eric Bolling has an emotional message for other families who are struggling