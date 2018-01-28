Fed up with Democrats criticizing the recently passed GOP tax reform bill, Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus told them to use their “stupid brains.”





After the bill cut the corporate tax rate, Home Depot was among many companies that gave out one-time bonuses to their employees. Their generosity has been dismissed as a PR move by many on the left, with Representative Nancy Pelosi calling such bonuses “crumbs.” During his interview with Fox News Saturday, Marcus called out the critics, saying that type of rhetoric makes them appear elitist.

“These are things that the [Nancy] Pelosi and [Chuck] Schumer group don’t have a clue about. It’s why they lost the election, it’s as simple as that,” he said. “[Hillary] Clinton never knew about the real people out there. That’s why they lost the election, and that’s why they’re going to lose the next election for the same reason.”

Toward the end of the interview, Marcus really laid into Democrats.