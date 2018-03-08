“The View” cohost Joy Behar has reportedly apologized for comments she made on the show last month in which she mocked Vice President Mike Pence’s Christian faith.





According to Los Angeles Times reporter Daniel Miller, Disney CEO Bob Iger “says Joy Behar apologized for things she has said about Christians and the Trump administration. Iger agrees that was appropriate.”

The Wall Street Journal’s Joe Flint also confirmed the report, tweeting, “Disney CEO Bob Iger says he took exception with Joy Behar’s remarks about Christianity and VP Mike Pence. Says Behar apologized to Pence.”

Back in February, the panel on “The View” addressed former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault-Newman’s claim on “Celebrity Big Brother” that the vice president believes Jesus “tells him to say things.”

“We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president, that’s all I’m saying,” she said on the show. “He’s extreme. I’m Christian. I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things. And I’m like, ‘Jesus ain’t say that.'”

The ladies of the “The View” then unleashed their thoughts on the matter, with Behar chiming in to say that hearing from Jesus is actually a “mental illness.”

“It’s one thing to talk to Jesus; it’s another thing when Jesus talks to you,” she said during the episode. “That’s called mental illness, if I’m not correct.”

The comment, unsurprisingly, didn’t go over well with Vice President Pence or his supporters.

“To have ABC maintain a broadcast forum that compared Christianity to mental illness is just wrong,” he said during an appearance on C-SPAN following the controversial remarks. “It is simply wrong for ABC to have a television program that expresses that kind of religious intolerance.”

