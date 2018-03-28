Killed by Facebook | What It’s Like to Work at a Website Killed by Facebook

It’s 2013, and I have no idea where I’m going, but I do know my internship is over, and the pressure is on. A co-worker of mine, Anne, mentions that she has a friend working at some startup called Rare.us in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, and would be happy to pass my résumé along.





And she does.

The next thing I know, I have a phone call with my boss-to-be. “Oh, you pay your interns $14 an hour? Sign me up,” I certainly thought and may have said aloud.

Four-and-a-half years later, I’m on my laptop in a New Jersey living room, and he sends me a Slack message: “Call me when you can talk.”

“Oh great, I’m definitely getting let go,” I think to myself and then reply to the message, “Well, I’m just sitting around now. Is now fine?”

“Yep.”

I’d been expecting this phone call, but I didn’t expect that there would be as many casualties. It wasn’t just Rare, my boss told me. It was Rare Country, Alt_Driver, and Fanbuzz, too. Cox Media Group decided to put an end to Fans 1st Media once and for all and to send roughly 100 employees and contractors packing.

Just like that.

So, what happened between then and now? A bout between us and them, The Facebook, that ended like Apollo Creed vs. Ivan Drago did in “Rocky IV” — with death.

We are Creed.

Round 1: Fight!

I walk into the Old Town “office” for the first time and discover that my work space as an intern will be a couch next to a bathroom that smells a lot like excrement — not because of any of us, but it does.

There are only four staffers present, plus my boss and two interns, and I was one of the interns. The four staffers were in Old Town, and our audience/Facebook specialist was in Atlanta, Georgia. We had no idea what Rare was, what it could be, what it would be or even what to do that day, but we were there, and we had a vague idea that Facebook was going to be the key to our ascent.

What on Earth do we do with this audience we’ve acquired? We know that the corporate ambition is to create a conservative-leaning website without the ghoulishness and mean-spiritedness that often rear their heads in that space, and we know that the audience we already have is receptive to red meat and engaged, but how could we reach them on stories that had to be covered without resorting to tactics that would make us loathe ourselves?

How do we tell stories that heartland America cares deeply about, and how do we find out? Through Edisonian trial and error, of course. In many cases, at least in what would become my sphere of influence, the solutions were: Don’t tell stories people care deeply about; sometimes, don’t tell stories at all (save that for a conversational headline and Facebook setup); and don’t stress about being original, just repackage content that already exists by tailoring it to our audience’s affinities, demonstrated and undemonstrated.

Were we Dr. Frankenstein, or was Facebook? Were we the Monster, or was Facebook? What I found over the course of these years is that answer is we both were both, just at different stages.

Round 2: An Uppercut

I arrive in January and toil in the land of busywork for some months, aggregating stories seemingly at random, copying and pasting partner site content to help populate our home page and dabbling in political write-ups as we all search for our collective and individual identities. It’s not until the summer of that year that we ask the question: What is everyone else is doing, and can that work for us too, even as we do what others aren’t doing?

By then I’m no longer an intern, and we’ve hired a political editor to build up our editorial perspective of fiscal conservatism and social tolerance, while the rest of the staffers focus on getting raw traffic to the site.

We have an older audience, we know, and they are set in their ways. We are not familiar enough yet with what works on Facebook or why, but one way to not be ghoulish is to keep the majority of our stories light and as apolitical as possible. We learn that there is a political connection to many or most stories in the news if you dig deep enough into the human psyche and observe the landscape as it is, and the comments often reflect this, but the easiest ways to avoid the deepest muck are story choice and precision of language in a conversational headline accompanied by the right image.

Enter the Facebook pages Rare News, Rare People, Rare Military, Rare Humor, Rare Politics and Rare, the main page where the feeder page “winners” ascend to their glory.

Facebook in 2014 was the content Wild West. If it’s buzzy and trending, even if it’s the silliest and shortest of videos on YouTube, you have a chance at attracting serious eyeballs to your website with the right story packaging and getting that ad revenue. The audience loves guns, laughs, God, people behaving poorly, grits, insane cable news encounters, gravy, law enforcement, toolsy life hacks, daytime television, game shows, the military and homecomings thereof, Chris Kyle, the celebrities it grew up with and the British royals. It doesn’t love Barack Obama, the Clintons, RINOs, modern day Hollywood elites, the mainstream media, the politicization of tragedy, gun control, most happenings in other countries, questions surrounding Chris Kyle and what’s happening on college campuses.

Now we know what they love and hate, but what will they click? Both, and the surprises that pop up along the way.

Good guys with guns, the “Last Bullet You’ll Ever Need,” good Samaritans, the Slo-Mo Guys et al., celebrity deaths, outrageous exchanges on Fox News, MSNBC and otherwise, a hippo’s exploding entrails, tiny houses, “Family Feud” moments, snake videos, controversies at public schools and in small towns (often related to politics or religion), a relatively unknown Budweiser Clydesdale commercial that aired only after 9/11, various murders and horrific crimes across the U.S., teachers sleeping with their students, generic heartwarming videos, “Duck Dynasty,” the Duggars, Mama June, Kid Rock, Steven Tyler, instances of the seemingly miraculous taking place, supposed paranormal activity, internet “challenges,” fight videos, Instagram models doing their thing, car crashes, fails, whatever was viral at that moment, inspiring music performances and covers — the list really goes on and on.

No eyeballs became 10 million unique monthly visits, and then 10 million became 22 million. Traffic was consistent, only going up and only going to continue skyrocketing, because this space was ours for the taking.

Organic. Reach.

We had become the Monster of Dr. Facebook’s making.

Round 3: Hit ‘Em With A Quick 1-2

With the expectation that hirings would increase exponentially, it is announced that we will be moving to a Washington, D.C., office near Farragut Square.

It’s 2015 now.

Enter Rare Animals, Rare America, Your Daily Bread, Rare Life, Rare Media and more. The other websites I’ve named, Rare Country, Fanbuzz and Alt_Driver, are born, and numerous staffers are hired to ramp up the volume content distribution model Facebook clearly incentivizes. From here on out, though, I will focus on Rare and its money-making viral content rather than Rare’s video, editorial team or other properties, which did produce much original work to be proud of.

New feeder pages, like Rare Buzz, are created for our old feeder pages to test pieces of low-risk, high-reward content (caught on video types from Jukin, Storyful, Rumble, Inform, YouTube, LiveLeak etc., weird crime stories and the like with around 150 to 200 words of context or mental meandering) whose performance we can’t reliably predict. We do this so we won’t crowd or weigh down our more important distribution channels with what could more likely be “losers” while also discovering unexpected “winners.” Audience acquisition increases, and, adding up our pages, we’re in the millions of likes — closer to 10 million than 1 million.

Staffers and interns are regularly writing eight to 10 stories a day for respective channels, and sometimes more.

We become more sophisticated in understanding what exactly a “winner” looks like in real time, putting on our Google Analytics goggles and strategizing about when and where to promote these stories.

One thing we do extremely well is reacting to breaking news on off hours, especially celebrity deaths. Many conversations go like this:

“So and so died, do we know who this is?”

“No, but they’re old, so it’s probably worth doing.”

“Okay.”

The headlines are formulaic and the photo choices purposely vague: “Fans of [insert TV show or movie name] just got news none of them wanted to hear,” combined with an image of a cast and Facebook overline like “So sad, RIP [sad emoji]” or “It’s the end of an era.”

If it sounds cynical, it’s because it is – sort of. We can self-deprecate without feeling awful, though. After all, people are making their own choices and validating ours, and Facebook is allowing it.

We pump out the obit, distribute it and watch Google Analytics. What?! 10,000 people are on our website? How could this be? Time to do some follow-ups about this person. Let’s go to YouTube for some vintage clips and to Twitter for some mournful responses from family members or other recognizable stars of yesteryear.

What?! Twenty thousand people are on our website right now? This becomes routine, and not just for celebrity deaths. Every once in a while, stories pop up in the mainstream news that are accessible to us as well which have what I come to call “focused follow-up potential”: Florida teens missing at sea; the unsolved murders of an entire Ohio family; a little boy killed by an alligator at Disney in front of his parents; more recently, the California Turpin family’s alleged “torture house”; and so on. These types will continue to be our life’s blood into our dying days.

The challenge is identifying these stories; the easy part is winning with them on Facebook again and again.

But eventually, the roles would be reversed. We would become Dr. Frankenstein, and Facebook would become the Monster.

2016, the circus that it was, would prove to be the beginning of the end of our reign and the reigns of others.

Round 4: Cage Rattled

It is May 2016, and I’m at my wits’ end. Everything I’ve learned the last two years is starting to show clear signs of losing value. Rumblings among the leadership about diminishing returns are expressed, and I respond with my opinion.

What exactly are we doing, here? The light and mindless isn’t working nearly as well as it once was, and yet we are still producing content in volume for numerous Facebook pages daily.

My purview is Rare News, and it is no easy task having stories scheduled on the hour from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. It gets even more difficult when the results aren’t there.

Daily traffic goal posts began to move, if not to make ourselves feel better about the drop-off then just out of sheer inevitability. One could not simply expect to achieve the kind of Wild West numbers we’d gotten used to any longer. Since I was the most successful traffic person ever at Rare, easily surpassing 250 million views on my articles in my time there, I took solving the traffic problem very personally.

What I didn’t know at the time, since my understanding of The Almighty Facebook Algorithm and its potentially crushing effects was in its infancy, was that the drop-off wasn’t my fault, and that I had little capacity to change it.

Nevertheless, the end result was burnout. It’s hard to describe to a person who may not watch the news the way I’ve had to: conceptualize it; constantly stare at devices, Crowdtangle and breaking news alerts; think of news as a reader might; package it; distribute it; monitor performance in real time every day, in primetime and on weekends. But such robotic obsession over the unknown can do serious damage to you mentally, if you’re not careful.

At the same time, there was a hope that The Great Pivot to Video would translate to link-post success through boosted organic reach, but that would not be the case.

The wild card that was the prospect of a Trump presidency began to take shape. Incidentally, this was also the Summer of Colin Kaepernick. I was tasked with coordinating our coverage of the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, working 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. for two weeks in a row.

And what a whirlwind that was. From that point, stories that appeared on Facebook from most publishers were increasingly adversarial, and the topics heated.

As the reliability of random fun and light story selection declined, and video became ubiquitous, the link-post void was filled with outrage, controversy, polarization, sensationalism and “debate” — a far cry from the mission we set out with, but desperate times called for desperate measures.

It was at this point, I argue, that we became Dr. Frankenstein, and Facebook had become the monstrosity of our — the industry’s — making.

Buzzfeed’s recent article “This Is How Your Hyperpartisan Political News Gets Made” is instructive in understanding the worst of what was incentivized and allowed during this unique period in online history.

While the content we were creating was by no means fake, untrue or as shameless as that of the profiteers mentioned in the article, publishers that had achieved viral success, it seems, were deemed guilty by association.

All you have to do is read the timeline of Facebook News Feed updates and the articles about them to see how The Social Network cracked down on clickbait, hoaxes, Russian conspiracies, “fake news” and non-timely stories, and also how it responded to intense censure, even from Barack Obama, for the role it played in Trump’s election.

The easiest way to police these kinds of things is sweeping policy change through the News Feed algorithm, not playing whack-a-mole with individual crackdowns. Think of it as a blanket nerf for link news, especially among sites that are not considered “trusted sources.”

At the time, it was more painful than it had ever been, but we didn’t yet know how catastrophic it would become.

Our story focus had to be narrowed, targeted, more relevant and timelier than ever before, and having a relatively skeletal content crew meant this was like pulling our own teeth.

Exit Rare Buzz, Rare Military, Rare Animals, Your Daily Bread, Rare Entertainment, Rare Life and Rare Humor. We decided to focus all of our energy on Rare News and Rare People, the two pages that still showed the best returns on investment, and later on Rare Local initiatives Rare Houston and Rare Chicago.

By September 2016, I had had enough and decided to move back home, where I would continue to work for Rare in a more limited capacity. Other longtime staffers would also leave soon after. By 2017, I would take on weekend editor responsibilities and continue writing during the week. Even later that year, I would work 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. shifts during the week in the same capacity as I had for years.

And although I was able to find my way in the dark without a flashlight as well as any editor of my kind could under the circumstances, I understood this was unsustainable.

The Monster had consumed us.

Round 5, Down and Out

As noted in a recent Digiday article discussing the rise and fall of another viral publisher, entitled “Live by the algorithm, die by the algorithm: How LittleThings went from social publishing darling to shutting down,” LittleThings CEO and founder Joe Speiser was quoted as saying once, “As long as you constantly pivot within the Facebook ecosystem, you’ll be fine.”

Constant pivoting was no longer viable, because the Facebook ecosystem had ruled it out by design.

There was no more “this is fine.”

Organic reach was replaced by pay-to-play, and pay-to-play became a dangerous game, nothing short of self-annihilation through meaningless click-and-reach-chasing with no actual, long-term brand value.

The futility of a Facebook-first business model had become glaring to a blinding degree.

At the beginning of 2017, on pages with 1 million-plus audiences, stories that once easily eclipsed 100,000 organic reach might, at best, hover around 40,000. By the end of the year, “caught-on-video” posts, for example, which were reliably clicked in the past, could go unseen altogether.

The steep decline was crippling, and the desperation only bred more of the same. The loud and first death knell came around October 2017, when all posts on Rare News and Rare People were getting about 1,000 reach, sometimes less.

When we contacted Facebook about this, rightly believing the cause wasn’t that the content team had forgotten what it learned, we discovered that we had been classified as an “ad farm.” Oh, the irony.

Here’s how that happened: to combat restricted reach, we had to increase our number of website ads to boost our revenue per 1,000 clicks (RPM). Facebook had just hired employees to find practices it deemed nefarious. Because we were flagged as a bad actor — and they pointed to one of our stories to support this judgement — we were slapped with even less reach.

Facebook listed best practices that might get us back on track, and we earnestly sought to improve our performance across the board through increased story length, selection of the most relevant stories and narratives, inclusion of appropriate social media embeds, toned-down headlines and rigorous attention to our social media setups.

The strike against us was removed, and we saw more positive results from November through December.

This was a mirage.

Then January 2018 happened. “More Local News on Facebook,” “Helping Ensure News on Facebook Is From Trusted Sources” and “Bringing People Closer Together,” The Social Network promised.

The content team was rudderless, the tension was building, and the expectation of the worst characterized the malaise of more than a month.

On March 1, 2018, it was revealed to all employees that Fans 1st Media would be closing its doors at the end of the month. Before it was announced to teams in Austin, Nashville, Atlanta and D.C., I had that phone call with my boss.

More than 100 people would be scattered to the winds. It wasn’t a good feeling.

The only Frankenstein I take comfort in now is “Young Frankenstein.”

There’s much more to the story, but this is my slice of the pie.