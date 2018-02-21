Meghan McCain and ESPN’s Jemele Hill went head-to-head on “The View” on Wednesday in regard to the latter’s claim that President Trump is a “white supremacist.”





“I probably did what you shouldn’t do when you feel emotional, a little angry, is go to Twitter. And I got into a dialogue… obviously everybody has seen the tweets, you know what I said,” Hill explained her controversial tweet from September. “I did not expect in that moment that it was going to become what it became… it leads to the president personally calling me out.”

McCain, however, wondered if Hill still stands by what she said after all the backlash she faced and asked, “Do you think that President Trump’s supporters are white supremacists?”

“I still stand by what I said. I don’t think that his supporters are white supremacists,” Hill responded. “What I would say, though, is that they have the benefit of privilege to be able to distance and disassociate themselves from certain issues. Me, as a woman of color, I feel vulnerable to certain behaviors, certain policies and certain things that he’s said and done.”

McCain quickly brought up the fact that Hill also claimed President Trump has surrounded himself with white supremacists and asked if she considers Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson to be one.

“I wouldn’t… I wasn’t talking about Ben Carson. I think we know the names that I was talking about,” Hill said. “Obviously Steve Bannon, I could go down the list of people who have at very least played footsie with white supremacists.”

Back in September, Hill tweeted, “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists” and faced a considerable amount of outrage for the comment.

While she was reprimanded for the tweet by the network and later suspended for additional unrelated tweets about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the NFL’s national anthem protests, Hill has doubled down on her accusation about the president since the incident by making it clear that she doesn’t regret her words.