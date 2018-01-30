Megyn Kelly was reportedly snubbed to host the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics next month — and didn’t take it especially well.





The job would have gone to Matt Lauer, reports Page Six, had his career not imploded in the wake of a career of sexual assault and harassment. Lauer normally got to host special events like the Olympics, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and others. With Lauer gone, Megyn Kelly must have assumed it was hers — but she had it very wrong.

Katie Couric, who used to host the TODAY show with Matt Lauer before leaving the network, was chosen instead. And that’s got Megyn Kelly fuming, according to Page Six. She reportedly “complained to her staff” and “complained to her agent,” all so that NBC News chairman Andrew Lack would understand she was unhappy. But he reportedly doesn’t care — adding that NBC is realizing that Megyn Kelly is “a diva.”

While they dispute that, it could be borne out by the evidence. Kelly’s $23 million annual contract stipulates, in fact, that she couldn’t be “forced” to do events like the Pyeongchang Olympics opening ceremony. That may help account for why Couric was picked instead.

For what it’s worth, another NBC source says Kelly isn’t missing anything — and that any insinuations that Kelly was snubbed are “laughable.” In their words, the Olympics opening ceremony is “the least desirable gig in broadcasting, given the inevitable brutal reviews.”