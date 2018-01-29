After leaving her position in the White House earlier in the year, Omarosa Manigault-Newman has finally revealed that she is going back to the world for which she’s best known — reality television.





According to The Hollywood Reporter, Manigault-Newman is set to appear as one of the newest cast members on a new season of NBC’s “Celebrity Big Brother.” The article also made mention of her castmates:

‘American Pie’ actress Shannon Elizabeth, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, ‘The Cosby Show’s’ Keshia Knight Pulliam, Real Housewife Brandi Glanville, former NBA star Metta World Peace, UFC light heavyweight champ Chuck Liddell, actors James Maslow and Marissa Winokur, TV personality Ross Matthews and Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez will also be moving into the ‘Big Brother’ house this week.

The reactions to the news were a largely lacking in surprise. In fact, many took the opportunity to make a dig at President Trump’s administration.

So…#Omarosa is in the #BigBrother house. At least she’s continuing her career in reality TV. — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 29, 2018

Headline: “Omarosa Heads Back to Reality TV After White House Stint” “Back” to Reality TV. Funny. https://t.co/DQMOEwGcj2 — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) January 29, 2018

TBH, Omarosa's next move out of this White House being to Celebrity Big Brother makes perfect sense. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 29, 2018

Omarosa goes from DT White House to Celebrity Big Brother. HR calls this 'a lateral move.' — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 29, 2018

Manigault-Newman served in the White House in the Office of Public Liaison during her time with the Trump administration. She announced her resignation in December, citing a desire to “pursue other opportunities.” She was slated to leave her position almost exactly a year following the president’s inauguration.

Prior to her role in the executive branch, Manigault Newman was most known for her connection to Trump in a very different way. She was fired not once, not twice, but three times on his popular shows “The Apprentice” and “Celebrity Apprentice.”

When asked by KDKA political editor Jon Delano if she had forgiven Trump for firing her prior to her accepting a role in his administration, Manigault-Newman replied, “Let me tell you something. Losing is winning for me.”

