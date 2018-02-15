After 17 lives were taken in the shooting of a Florida high school, Fox News anchor Shepard Smith chose a heartbreaking way to show viewers the disturbing significance of the attack.





On Wednesday afternoon, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz is believed to have targeted students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where he was formerly a member of the JROTC program. The shooting at the school marked the 25th American school shooting in which someone was killed since the devastating 1999 shooting at Columbine High School.

Smith mentioned the same fact on television, as noted by the Daily Beast.

“Since Columbine in 1999, there have been 25 fatal, active school shootings at elementary and high schools in America,” he said.

Through heavy emotions, Smith proceeded to list each shooting slowly and calmly. It took him just under two minutes to go through the list.

Shepard Smith reads off a list of fatal school shootings since Columbine The list is long. Too freaking long. pic.twitter.com/K7NU3lpcCz — Lis Power (@LisPower1) February 14, 2018

“And just today, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Florida, in the town of Parkland, where many students and teachers and administrators have died today,” he said. “The 25th fatal school shooting since Columbine High School in America.”

