Things got heated during Thursday’s episode of “The View” as the ladies shared their thoughts on CNN’s Wednesday night town hall on gun reform and the overall issue facing our nation in general.





Meghan McCain started off the fiery debate by sharing her criticisms of the town hall, which immediately sent her fellow co-hosts’s heads spinning.

“I’m the only NRA member at the table. I had problems with that CNN Town Hall last night,” she said. “I give it up to [NRA spokesperson] Dana Loesch for taking the heat and going in there and being called a murderer and being screamed at.”

Guest host Ana Navarro chimed in to point out that the students present at the town hall were raw with emotion and argued that they should have been expected to hold that back, adding, “The mental issue should not be off the table, the FBI did have lapses here and most definitely, assault weapons ban should not be off the table.”

“I want to talk about bump stocks. I want to talk about assault weapons, but last night in that town hall the crowd was cheering for the removal of all semi-assault weapons anywhere, which is a big difference between assault rifles and bump stocks,” McCain countered. “If we’re going to have a respectful conversation between Second Amendment rights supporters and people who are on the complete opposite of it, you can’t be yelling, ‘You’re a murderer.'”

The heated debate was interrupted by a commercial break, but it was clear the tension hadn’t died down by the time the show returned to air. Behar kicked off the next segment by bringing up recent proposals to arm teachers in effort to combat school shooters.

“I was a teacher. Believe me, you don’t want me to hold a gun,” she said.

“President Trump is talking about people with military experience who are comfortable,” McCain explained.

“Do you really think that’s practical? Do you know how many schools there are in this country?” Behar asked.

“I think schools need to be guarded much more than they are now,” McCain tried to reply as her co-hosts talked over her.

“Can we talk about statistics? Can we talk about facts? Because I think facts matter,” Sunny Hostin interrupted, which really set McCain off.

“You know what!” McCain exploded. “I’m not sitting here spouting off hubris. I just gave you a ton of facts.”

“Stop, stop, stop,” Whoopi Goldberg eventually cut in. “Everybody just stop. Take a breath. Everybody just take a breath.”