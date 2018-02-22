The National Rifle Association has gone under the scope of national scrutiny again after last week’s deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school. The Second Amendment organization’s latest offense came after it decided to tweet a GIF from the hit NBC show “Parks and Recreation” on Wednesday night.





The group sought to thank spokesperson Dana Loesch for her presence at a CNN town hall with the GIF. The GIF features the show’s main character, Leslie Knope, who was portrayed by comedian and actress Amy Poehler for seven seasons.

.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members. pic.twitter.com/WDz7vujXfM — NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018

Show creator Michael Shur addressed the GIF in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda,” he tweeted.

Shur also shared a message from Poehler.

“Also, Amy isn’t on twitter, but she texted me a message: ‘Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said f**k off?'”

Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda. Also, Amy isn't on twitter, but she texted me a message: "Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?" https://t.co/YXSdzCdvdd — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 22, 2018

Other actors on the show joined in.

.@NRA @DLoesch our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda – take it down and also please eat shit. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Ar2YF4yoic — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) February 22, 2018

Hey @nra please stay the fuck away from Leslie Knope. https://t.co/Lr2HCeN7qp — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) February 22, 2018

“Parks and Recreation” star Aubrey Plaza even replied with her own GIF from the series.

While Poehler’s Leslie Knope largely remained accepting of several different political ideologies, it was no secret that she leaned towards the Democratic Party.

This is also Leslie Knope: pic.twitter.com/l61cQ0usHr — Christian La Mont (@OfficialCLM) February 22, 2018

As of the writing of this article, the tweet shows no signs of being removed anytime soon.

