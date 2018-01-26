Menu
Chuck Schumer Read this Next

Chuck Schumer's old immigration stances call into question his Trump criticisms
Advertisement

The claws came out on “The View” Friday as the topic of Stormy Daniels came up.

The porn star who allegedly had a sexual relationship with President Donald Trump has been in the news recently as a report suggests she took more than $100,000 to sign a nondisclosure agreement to keep their relationship silent. The alleged date of this agreement signing was in October of 2016, ahead of the election.


As co-host Joy Behar offers Daniels to come onto the show, guest host S.E. Cupp immediately fired back with a comparison to Monica Lewinksy.

“Who is going to interview her?” Cupp asked the panelists, “I’d love to see someone interview her. Her life was ruined by this affair. Bring her back.”

When other hosts pointed out that Bill Clinton is no longer president, and therefore Lewinksy is not longer relevant, Cupp persisted.

“This is all going to come back to roost. Until the left really deals with the fact that feminists like Gloria Steinem and Hillary Clinton herself went after these women and attacked them and smeared them. Until that is reckoned with, you can’t say he’s not president anymore.”

Fellow conservative Meghan McCain backed her up.

“The problem going forward is that now all of us are bad,” she said.

(H/T Mediaite)

Betsi Fores About the author:
Betsi Fores is the managing editor for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @ejfores.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

President Trump has announced the winners of his Fake News Awards

President Trump has announced the winners of his Fake News Awards

The ladies of “The View” were in disbelief after Trump’s s**thole comment

The ladies of “The View” were in disbelief after Trump’s s**thole comment

“The View” reacted to Trump’s latest bout with Rocket Man exactly as you’d expect

“The View” reacted to Trump’s latest bout with Rocket Man exactly as you’d expect

“Fox & Friends” hosts give “un-American” Lindsey Vonn a mouthful after her remarks on Trump and the Olympics

“Fox & Friends” hosts give “un-American” Lindsey Vonn a mouthful after her remarks on Trump and the Olympics

Buckle up: Mike Huckabee went after Chelsea Handler for calling his daughter a “harlot”

Buckle up: Mike Huckabee went after Chelsea Handler for calling his daughter a “harlot”

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement