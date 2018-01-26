The claws came out on “The View” Friday as the topic of Stormy Daniels came up.

The porn star who allegedly had a sexual relationship with President Donald Trump has been in the news recently as a report suggests she took more than $100,000 to sign a nondisclosure agreement to keep their relationship silent. The alleged date of this agreement signing was in October of 2016, ahead of the election.





As co-host Joy Behar offers Daniels to come onto the show, guest host S.E. Cupp immediately fired back with a comparison to Monica Lewinksy.

“Who is going to interview her?” Cupp asked the panelists, “I’d love to see someone interview her. Her life was ruined by this affair. Bring her back.”

When other hosts pointed out that Bill Clinton is no longer president, and therefore Lewinksy is not longer relevant, Cupp persisted.

“This is all going to come back to roost. Until the left really deals with the fact that feminists like Gloria Steinem and Hillary Clinton herself went after these women and attacked them and smeared them. Until that is reckoned with, you can’t say he’s not president anymore.”

Fellow conservative Meghan McCain backed her up.

“The problem going forward is that now all of us are bad,” she said.

