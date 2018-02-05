Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel caused quite a bit of a stir over a comment he made regarding conservatives’ intelligence.

It’s no secret that there are more liberal talk show hosts than conservatives. During an appearance at a “Pod Save America” event, Kimmel reportedly had a clear explanation for why.





“It just so happens that almost every talk show host is a liberal, and that’s because it requires a level of intelligence,” he said, according to a tweet from the event.

“It just so happens that almost every talk show host is a liberal and that’s because it requires a level of intelligence” – @jimmykimmel @PodSaveAmerica live pic.twitter.com/yNKbpzVNUp — Emily Black Favreau (@ebfavs) February 4, 2018

After seeing the tweet, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro quipped:

Careers that ooze intelligence:

3. Rocket scientist

2. Neurosurgeon

1. Late night host who says funny things writers write for him

Shapiro wasn’t the only one to take issue with the assertion. According to the Daily Caller, a few other political commenters made their displeasure known.

That moment when Jimmy Kimmel called half the country (and his potential audience) unintelligent. https://t.co/kfJsMs2AwT — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 4, 2018

Really? Because Kimmel's a host and is stupid enough to think political party is a proxy for intelligence. Tribalism makes people dumb. https://t.co/Am6xrch0l1 — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) February 4, 2018

How does this jibe with his Neanderthal misogyny on THE MAN SHOW? https://t.co/u2FCt8PAhD — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) February 4, 2018

RELATED: T-Mobile’s politically charged Super Bowl ad has caused an uproar