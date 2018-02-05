Menu
T-Mobile's politically charged Super Bowl ad has caused an uproar
Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel caused quite a bit of a stir over a comment he made regarding conservatives’ intelligence.

It’s no secret that there are more liberal talk show hosts than conservatives. During an appearance at a “Pod Save America” event, Kimmel reportedly had a clear explanation for why.


“It just so happens that almost every talk show host is a liberal, and that’s because it requires a level of intelligence,” he said, according to a tweet from the event.

After seeing the tweet, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro quipped:

Careers that ooze intelligence:
3. Rocket scientist
2. Neurosurgeon
1. Late night host who says funny things writers write for him

Shapiro wasn’t the only one to take issue with the assertion. According to the Daily Caller, a few other political commenters made their displeasure known.

Jimmy Kimmel and Ben Shapiro Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images
