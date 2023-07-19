The Original Diss Track: Behind George Jones’ Epic Divorce Song “Ghost Of Another Man”

The year was 1980. George Jones was in the midst of one of the tumultuous relationships that pop culture had ever seen with fellow Country Music legend Tammy Wynette.
The pair initially married in 1968. They welcomed a child in 1970. In 1973, Wynette filed divorce papers. Just one month later, the pair reconciled their differences and got back together. They then divorced once again 1975. Wynette would later sue Jones in 1978, before marrying songwriter and produce George Richie.
Jones bottomed out, turning to hard drinking and depression which is reflected in his all-time 1980 hit album ‘I Am What I Am’. The album includes hits like ‘He Stopped Loving Her Today’ and ‘If Drinkin’ Don’t Kill Me (Her Memory Will)’.
It also includes an epic song that may be considered the first serious diss track ever produced.
Jones recorded a song entitled ‘The Ghost Of Another Man’ originally recorded by Kenny Rogers in 1977. Though the song was originally recorded by Rogers, Jones makes it his own. His own personal connection to the lyrics of the song bring it to life.
It’s hard to imagine that Jones would have selected this song to record without George Richey and Tammy Wynette in mind.
The chorus of the song is, “It must be living hell to live in the ghost of another man’. The first verse reads as following…
He's living in that big old house
That he knows was built by me
He’s playing with the baby
That belongs to her and me
At night he loves a woman
That was held by these two hands
The second verse reads as following….
My name is in the side walk
Outside the patio
Everywhere he goes
Everywhere he goes
He gladly walked through heaven
To forget what he can’t stand
The third verse reads as following….
Surely, I must haunt him
When they turn out the lights
I’m right there in the bedroom
With him and her each night
And he wonders if he just loved her
Aw, as good as I loved her back then
Hear that recording below…
We surely miss the Possum! Rest in peace!