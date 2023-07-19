The Original Diss Track: Behind George Jones’ Epic Divorce Song “Ghost Of Another Man”

The year was 1980. George Jones was in the midst of one of the tumultuous relationships that pop culture had ever seen with fellow Country Music legend Tammy Wynette.

The pair initially married in 1968. They welcomed a child in 1970. In 1973, Wynette filed divorce papers. Just one month later, the pair reconciled their differences and got back together. They then divorced once again 1975. Wynette would later sue Jones in 1978, before marrying songwriter and produce George Richie.

Jones bottomed out, turning to hard drinking and depression which is reflected in his all-time 1980 hit album ‘I Am What I Am’. The album includes hits like ‘He Stopped Loving Her Today’ and ‘If Drinkin’ Don’t Kill Me (Her Memory Will)’.

It also includes an epic song that may be considered the first serious diss track ever produced.

Jones recorded a song entitled ‘The Ghost Of Another Man’ originally recorded by Kenny Rogers in 1977. Though the song was originally recorded by Rogers, Jones makes it his own. His own personal connection to the lyrics of the song bring it to life.

It’s hard to imagine that Jones would have selected this song to record without George Richey and Tammy Wynette in mind.

The chorus of the song is, “It must be living hell to live in the ghost of another man’. The first verse reads as following…

He’s living in that big old house

That he knows was built by me

He’s playing with the baby

That belongs to her and me

At night he loves a woman

That was held by these two hands George Jones in ‘Ghost of Another Man’

The second verse reads as following….

My name is in the side walk

Outside the patio

He can’t help but see what’s too dare in me?

Everywhere he goes

He gladly walked through heaven

To forget what he can’t stand George Jones in ‘Ghost of Another Man’

The third verse reads as following….

Surely, I must haunt him

When they turn out the lights

I’m right there in the bedroom

With him and her each night

And he wonders if he just loved her

Aw, as good as I loved her back then George Jones in ‘Ghost of Another Man’

Hear that recording below…

We surely miss the Possum! Rest in peace!